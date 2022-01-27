Carrickfergus: Man dies in workplace accident on Knockagh Road
A man has died following a workplace accident in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.
John Traynor, who worked for IJ Lynn & Sons, was fatally injured on Knockagh Road on Wednesday.
The police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) said it is making enquiries.
Emergency services including the Air Ambulance NI attended the incident.
SDLP councillor Margaret Anne McKillop said "my heart goes out to his family and friends after receiving this heart-breaking news and my thoughts are with them".
She said Mr Traynor was from the Ballycastle area and was well-known locally.
"I'm sure the community in Ballycastle will support this man's family in the difficult days, weeks and months to come and I'd ask they rally around them and help in any way they can, while also giving them appropriate space to grieve," she said.