Londonderry: Memorial service for RUC officers killed by IRA
- Published
A service has been held in Londonderry in memory of two RUC officers murdered by the IRA fifty years ago.
Con David Montgomery, 20, and Sgt Peter Gilgunn, 26, were killed in an IRA gun attack in the Creggan area of the city on 27 January 1972.
In a short service, wreaths were laid and a minute's silence held at the War Memorial.
All those who died in The Troubles, including the victims of Bloody Sunday, were also remembered.
The service was attended by a number of Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) politicians including former Assembly speaker Lord Hay, East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell and the Mayor of Derry Graham Warke.
Mr Campbell said the ceremony would play some part in ensuring future generations "who benefit from the bravery of RUC officers such as David Montgomery, Peter Gilgunn and many others, have the opportunity to pay tribute to them and ensure they are not forgotten".
"No one has ever been brought to justice and no one has stepped forward to offer information on those murders in the 50 years since," Mr Campbell added.