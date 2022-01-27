Daisy Hill Hospital: Emergency surgery to be temporarily withdrawn
By Michael Fitzpatrick
BBC News NI
- Published
Emergency general surgery is to be temporarily withdrawn at the Daisy Hill hospital in Newry from the end of February.
A Southern Health Trust board meeting was told it was an "interim" measure due to ongoing recruitment challenges.
This is the first time this has occurred at the hospital, with services to be delivered at Craigavon instead.
Only two out of six general surgical consultant posts at Daisy Hill have been filled.
That is despite repeated recruitment processes.
Director of Acute Service Melanie McClements said the trust's "hand had been forced" because one of those two consultants would shortly be leaving their post.
"That is not sufficient for us to deliver a safe service in Daisy Hill and therefore we have had to come up with an interim model that will allow us to actually move how we deliver our emergency surgical services from the 28th February," she said.
"All emergency surgical patients at that stage, we will be required to have them as inpatients at Craigavon hospital.
"In parallel we will have a planning group that progresses the future service model and moving towards the public consultation of what a sustainable model will look like going forward."
Southern Trust chief executive Shane Devlin said it was a short term plan designed to keep patients safe.
"I think without fail this is the right thing to do, the only thing to do to sustain services in the Southern Trust but more importantly to keep our patients safe, which we can all agree on this screen is a fundamental reason to have a health and social care trust, is to keep our patients safe."