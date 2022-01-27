DUP's Edwin Poots wants to stand in Lagan Valley in assembly poll
- Published
Former DUP leader Edwin Poots has indicated he wants to leave his Lagan Valley constituency and stand in South Down, the BBC has learned.
Elections to the Northern Ireland Assembly are taking place in May.
Mr Poots will be interviewed by party officers on Friday night along with another potential candidate.
It is understood the sitting DUP South Down assembly member Jim Wells has not been approved as a DUP candidate this time and has been deselected.
Mr Poots was elected as the member of the legislative assembly for Lagan Valley in 1998, and was appointed minister of agriculture, environment, and rural affairs in January 2020