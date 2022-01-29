GAA: Does Steelstown success mean GAA is on the rise in 'soccer town'?
Steelstown captain Neil Forester had a message just before he hoisted aloft the most significant piece of silverware ever won by the club.
"For a long time they said there was no Gaelic football in Derry city," he said after the club's victory in the Ulster Intermediate Championship earlier this month.
"Well, tonight, Derry city is blue and gold!"
There's unlikely to be a better mic-drop in all of Irish sport this year. Forester seemed to be bellowing out years of cathartic frustration over a narrative that's long been embedded in Derry and Ulster GAA circles - that the city can't produce top-level GAA talent.
Well newly-minted Ulster champions Steelstown disagree.
And with the club taking on Kerry's Na Gaeil in the All-Ireland intermediate championship semi-finals later, the club are hoping they'll be changing a few more minds when it comes to the usual tension between the county's rural and urban teams.
For decades, the city's clubs have been considered also-rans of Derry GAA, with Gaelic games dominated by clubs from the sport's rural heartlands to the south.
The top level of the sport - the county's senior panel - has only featured about half a dozen players from city clubs, all Steelstown, in the last 15 years, with none able to nail down a consistent place in the team.
In the same time frame, three footballers from Derry - James McClean, Shane Duffy and Darron Gibson - have collectively amassed more than 150 caps for the Republic of Ireland.
Despite the disconnect between rural and urban, there is recognition that Gaelic games need cities to thrive. Derry GAA has highlighted as much in its 2020 coaching and development strategy.
For a county that hasn't won a senior Ulster championship since 1998 and has a solitary All-Ireland - compared to the sustained success of neighbours Tyrone and Donegal - unlocking the potential in the city could be huge.
Steelstown's success perhaps hints at something happening on Foyleside.
'Miracles on a shoestring'
Formed just 34 years ago, the club only opened its own pitch in 2003 - making its success now even more remarkable.
In the years since, it has faced tragedy - the deaths of 17-year-old Brian Óg McKeever, for whom the club is now named, from leukaemia and club stalwart Charlene Griffiths at 27 a few years later - and disappointment via a series of near misses in county finals.
This year's success was a huge relief and some validation for those volunteering to run the club.
"It's not to say we're getting everything right," club chairperson Paul O'Hea says. "We're making big strides at it and lots go into it behind the scenes. Nothing happens easy."
Brian O'Donnell, who works with another city club Séan Dolans, knows all about the hard work needed in the city.
"Me and others are doing our role part-time, working miracles on a shoestring," he says.
As well as sitting on a Derry GAA committee looking at coaching and development, he works as a games promotion officer in the city, a role also held by Neil Forester at Steelstown.
"It's a hard gig. Steelstown are bearing that fruit now, half of the younger lads in that Steelstown team are players that Neil coached. But this job is more something you do every day after work.
"But we're only scratching the surface. The numbers are there."
There's evidence to back this up.
A playing pitch strategy developed by Derry City and Strabane District Council estimated 4,781 active Gaelic games participants in the council area.
Despite football's perceived dominance in the city, there were 5,713 active soccer players - not a huge difference.
Both Brian and Paul are dubious about Derry's reputation as a soccer town where GAA players cannot thrive. But still, the city struggles to produce top-tier talent.
"There's a big, big gap between the city and the rest of the county," says Brian. "The gap between junior and intermediate is much bigger in Derry than it would be in Tyrone for example."
When asked about what Derry needs to kick on to the next level, they say it comes down to three things - a need for more GAA in schools, more coaches and more facilities.
There's a huge amount of work going on in schools, says Brian, with about 27 now actively involved in competitions, compared to just a handful a few years ago.
A few hours previously he watched St Cecilia's College U-16s play in an Ulster final - the team only played together for the first time two years ago.
However, he adds: "The biggest difference between city and county is that it's generational there. Families grow up in the sport, they go to games together. In the city, that's not necessarily the case.
"So the drop-out rates can be tough. There's no one to disappoint if you give up. It's a different world down the county."
Meanwhile, a lack of quality facilities and coaches puts Derry city clubs at an even greater disadvantage.
All Derry-based clubs now own their own pitches, although only one - Séan Dolans - could say that 20 years ago.
In 2011, their clubhouse was gutted in a fire decimating their underage set-up for the next five years.
The council's playing pitch strategy shows that there are not enough Gaelic pitches for demand in the city.
Brian reckons his club could hire three coaches full-time and still not have enough.
"It's manpower, clubs don't have enough. I'm out seven nights a week, and people can only do that for so long. GPOs (games promotion officers) also shouldn't be involved in their own clubs, we should be overseeing.
"You worry people are going to get snowed under. Full-time GPOs would be a great start."
The process is going in the right direction, say Paul and Brian. But the next step would be for a club to establish themselves at senior level, among the county's elite, and for city-based players to make their mark in the county team.
'Making the step up'
Paul O'Hea would know something about how difficult that can be.
In 2002, he scored a penalty at Croke Park on the way to winning an All-Ireland minor medal with Derry.
He then spent a number of years on the county panel, when the inclusion of a city player was "more the exception than the rule", but wasn't able to get himself into the team regularly.
"I always feel a bit of regret I wasn't able to make more of an impact.
"I played on a lot of Derry underage teams and good Sigerson teams at Queen's (University), but that's only part of the year and breaking into an established senior team was not easy coming from lower division club football.
"Having club teams playing at a higher level every year can only help players when it comes to making the step up."
This year Steelstown have two players in the senior panel, Donncha Gilmore and Ben McCarron, and Paul says the path to senior level, via developmental squads, is smoother.
He adds: "There's been that perception maybe in the past that the city was a waste of time. But there's a lot of good work going on in all the clubs and good players coming out.
"Maybe they wouldn't have the profile of players at senior level or playing for St Pat's Maghera in the McRory Cup - but if you put the two players side-by-side, is one much better than the other? Not always."
File the answer to that question under "things Neil Forester could bellow during a winner's speech".
Meanwhile, regardless of how Steelstown go on Saturday the work in the city will continue.
"I'm a firm believer in putting the shoulder to the wheel," says Brian.
"Derry is a tough nut to crack, but hopefully when I'm old and grey I can look back on the work and see a huge difference from now to then."