Bessbrook: Pipe bomb in housing estate a 'reckless act'
A pipe bomb attack in a housing estate in Bessbrook, County Armagh, was a "completely reckless act," police have said.
Residents of John F Kennedy Park reported a "loud bang" in the area shortly before 22:50 GMT on Thursday and officers were called to the scene.
A number of homes were evacuated and the remains of a device were discovered close to a house that had sustained scorch damage to a front window.
There were no reports of any injuries.
A police inspector said a "small viable pipe bomb-type device was made safe by ammunition technical officers who also carried out searches in the area".
"This was a completely reckless act and those responsible have shown a blatant disregard for the lives of others," the officer added.
The residents who had to leave their homes during the operation have now been allowed to return and the device has been taken away for further forensic examination.