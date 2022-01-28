Nisra records 43 further Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland
A further 43 Covid-19 related deaths were registered in Northern Ireland in the week up to 21 January.
That is the same figure reported for the previous week, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
It brings the agency's total, based on mentions of the virus on death certificates, to 4,128.
The Department of Health's total, up to last Friday, based on a positive test being recorded, was 3,065.
Nisra's figures are higher because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
Of the agency's measure, just over two-thirds of Covid-19 related deaths have occurred in hospital (69.9%).
There have been 1,158 care home resident deaths, accounting for less than a third (28%) of all Covid-19 related deaths.
People aged 75 and over accounted for 73.2% of the 4,128 Covid-19 related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 21 January 2022.
The provisional number of deaths from all causes registered in the week ending 21 January was 317.
That was 128 less than the previous week, and 79 less than the five-year average for the time of year of 396.
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, and Mid Ulster council areas have had higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths (12.4% and 8.2% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.3% and 6.7% respectively), according to the Nisra figures.
The figures also show that Ards and North Down and Fermanagh and Omagh council areas both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19 related deaths (2.2 and 2.1 percentage points lower respectively than their share of all deaths).