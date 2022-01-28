Could DUP veterans become spent electoral forces?
By Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
Edwin Poots and Jim Wells are both the same side of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) coin.
Are these two big veterans of Paisleyism in serious danger of becoming spent electoral forces?
Certainly in the case of Mr Wells that is a yes.
It is difficult to see a way back after the party hierarchy decided to remove his thorn from their side by blocking him as a candidate in South Down which he has represented for 24 unbroken years.
He is unlikely to run as an independent, especially if his friend and ally Edwin Poots manages to get the South Down nomination.
But will he? There are many reasons for thinking he faces an uphill battle.
Or, as a DUP insider said, "he has a hill to climb".
Firstly, many of the party officers who will make the decision were not on his side during last year's putsch against Arlene Foster and political memories are long.
Then there is his opponent, Diane Forsythe.
She left the DUP along with her father, Glyn Hanna, over the way Arlene Foster was treated.
Also she is 38, female, obviously, and an accountant.
If the DUP has any pretensions towards modernising, she fits the profile of a candidate they need to run.
From pinnacle to downhill
The stakes for Mr Poots are much higher than for her.
Eight months ago he achieved the pinnacle of his political ambitions.
He led the party of his father and of his political hero Ian Paisley, but only for three weeks.
Now, he doubts he could hold his assembly seat in Lagan Valley in preference to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his friend Paul Givan, the first minister.
Since the heady days of early summer, it has been downhill all the way.
And now he faces a fight for his very future in politics.