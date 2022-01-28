BBC News

Could DUP veterans become spent electoral forces?

By Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Jim Wells (right) is unlikely to run as an independent if Edwin Poots (left) gets the South Down nomination

Edwin Poots and Jim Wells are both the same side of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) coin.

Are these two big veterans of Paisleyism in serious danger of becoming spent electoral forces?

Certainly in the case of Mr Wells that is a yes.

It is difficult to see a way back after the party hierarchy decided to remove his thorn from their side by blocking him as a candidate in South Down which he has represented for 24 unbroken years.

He is unlikely to run as an independent, especially if his friend and ally Edwin Poots manages to get the South Down nomination.

But will he? There are many reasons for thinking he faces an uphill battle.

Or, as a DUP insider said, "he has a hill to climb".

Firstly, many of the party officers who will make the decision were not on his side during last year's putsch against Arlene Foster and political memories are long.

Then there is his opponent, Diane Forsythe.

Image caption,
Diane Forsythe quit the DUP over its handling of Arlene Foster's departure

She left the DUP along with her father, Glyn Hanna, over the way Arlene Foster was treated.

Also she is 38, female, obviously, and an accountant.

If the DUP has any pretensions towards modernising, she fits the profile of a candidate they need to run.

From pinnacle to downhill

The stakes for Mr Poots are much higher than for her.

Eight months ago he achieved the pinnacle of his political ambitions.

He led the party of his father and of his political hero Ian Paisley, but only for three weeks.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
First Minister Paul Givan will be running in the Lagan Valley constituency

Now, he doubts he could hold his assembly seat in Lagan Valley in preference to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his friend Paul Givan, the first minister.

Since the heady days of early summer, it has been downhill all the way.

And now he faces a fight for his very future in politics.

More on this story

Related Topics