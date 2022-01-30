Storm Corrie: Weather warning issued for Northern Ireland
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
A weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland ahead of Storm Corrie on Sunday.
A yellow warning is in place for counties Antrim, Down, and Londonderry.
It comes into force at 19:00 GMT on Sunday and lasts until 13:00 GMT on Monday
The strongest gusts will affect coastal and exposed areas with speeds about 96km/h (60mph). The Met Office has said there is also a small chance of even stronger gusts for a time.
The organisation is warning of travel disruption as well as large and dangerous coastal waves.
In the Republic of Ireland, a warning has also been issued for County Donegal.
It comes into force at 14:00 local time on Sunday and lasts until 03:00 on Monday.
Warnings have also been issued across across the northern half of Britain.
That system was named by the Danish weather authority on Friday.