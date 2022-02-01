Climate change: Stormont to debate Edwin Poots' bill at Stormont
A draft law which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Northern Ireland will be debated by assembly members later.
The Climate Change (No.2) Bill sets a target of reducing emissions by 82% by 2050.
A rival bill from the Green Party has a target of net-zero emissions by 2045.
Assembly members will vote on up to 80 amendments to the No.2 Bill, which include proposals to switch its target to net zero.
The Climate Change (No.2) Bill has been brought by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK without its own climate legislation, though it is contributing to wider UK reduction targets.
In 2020, the Committee on Climate Change, the government's climate advisory body, suggested an 82% reduction by 2050 would be "an equitable contribution" for NI to the UK's net-zero ambition.
It said the economic reliance on agriculture, Northern Ireland's biggest emitting sector, would make it difficult to go further and faster without a significant reduction in agricultural output.
The major issue for agriculture is methane - a greenhouse gas emitted by ruminant animals such as cattle and sheep.
Analysis commissioned by agri-food business groups suggested a net-zero strategy would have to mean a drastic reduction in the livestock sector.
The work, by consultants KPMG, calculated it could mean the closure of almost 90% of dairy farms.
Agri-food business groups have urged assembly members to back the 82% reduction and reject the proposed amendments to the bill.
The business groups, which include the Ulster Farmers' Union and NI Food & Drink, say a net-zero target would lead to the livestock sector becoming a "cottage industry" and mean "large job losses in food processing".
However, a coalition of environmental groups are calling on assembly members to approve the amendments which set the tougher net-zero target.
Friends of the Earth say the amendments will make the legislation "stronger, fairer and more independent - including a just transition, a zero-carbon target, independent oversight and clear policies across government departments".
If the draft bill is to become law it will need to be passed before the assembly is dissolved ahead of May's election, which means an effective deadline of the end of March.
If it is not passed by then, the legislative process will have to restart from the beginning when the new assembly sits.
Meanwhile, the assembly speaker has written to MLAs (members of the legislative assembly) describing the situation with rival climate bills as creating some "unique issues".
Alex Maskey said the situation was not impossible to deal with but that members had a responsibility to ensure "coherent and consistent" decisions were made which lead to "clear and effective legislation".