Victims' commissioner: Ian Jeffers to take up post
- Published
The outgoing first and deputy first ministers have announced the appointment of Ian Jeffers as the new Commissioner for Victims and Survivors.
Mr Jeffers will take up the post from 9 May and has been appointed on a four year basis.
He has previously worked in the private and not for profit sector.
The post has been vacant since August 2020 after the term of former Commissioner Judith Thompson was not renewed.
The ministers said they were "delighted" with the appointment and welcomed the impact it would have for victims and survivors.
"We wish the new commissioner well as he takes forward the valuable work in ensuring the needs of victims and survivors continue to be met," First Minister Paul Givan said.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said Mr Jeffers' skills and experience would be a "valuable asset to the work of the commission".
Controversy
In 2020, Ms Thompson expressed her surprise at that decision not to renew her term.
The fact that she said "things which were deeply disagreed with by unionists and later by republicans" may have been a factor in that decision.
The former commissioner faced criticism in 2019 over advice she had presented to the Northern Ireland Office about a Troubles pension.
The application process for that pension scheme opened in August of last year.