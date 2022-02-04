Covid-19: NI Nightclubs to receive backdated grant payments
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
Nightclubs are to receive backdated grant payments of £27,429 or £36,500 that they were eligible for in 2021.
Nightclubs in Northern Ireland reopened on 26 January and are still required to conduct Covid-19 certification checks.
They have been subject to some of the most stringent Covid-19 restrictions.
Nightclubs were receiving payments under the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme (LRSS) but that stopped when other hospitality businesses were able to open between May and October.
That is because there is no separate licensing class for nightclubs, which made it difficult for Land & Property Services to identify which venues were required to stay closed.
Land & Property Services said it has been working with Hospitality Ulster to agree a definition of a nightclub.
This allows payments to be issued equivalent to the amount venues would have received from the LRSS between May and October.
Stephen Boyd from Thompson's Garage in Belfast told BBC Radio Ulster's Inside Business the money will be used quickly.
"We definitely think we were eligible for it because our ticket revenue was a massive part of our business model and it's good to be compensated for that.
"The money will instantly be reinvested back into the club, whether that goes into sound or lights or decor, but it'll be spent as soon as we receive it."
Mr Boyd said he hoped Stormont could come up with a solution when it comes to addressing the remaining Covid-19 restrictions, including the vaccine passport checks his venue must continue to carry out.
The executive was due to meet next week to review Covid-19 measures, but this was before the DUP pulled First Minister Paul Given out of Stormont.
"It's a little bit concerning, and I would like to think there is a Plan B in place because it is important that final issue is addressed and we can start to function at pre-COVID levels," he said.
BBC News NI understands payments are already being processed.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy said he valued the importance of the night-time economy.
"We are very pleased because there was an unfairness and we are making sure we go back and undo that unfairness.
"Undoubtedly hospitality was one of the main areas that suffered because it was one of the first to be closed down and nightclubs were always deemed the highest risk and they had more prolonged closures than anyone else.
"Now we are beginning to emerge from the pandemic we want to see the night-time economy regenerated and people coming in to the centres of towns. Nightclubs are an important part of the local economy and they employ local people and generate income which is spent locally."
'Nightclubs were the worst hit'
Colin Neill of Hospitality Ulster described this latest payment as vital for the sector.
"I think everybody recognises that the hospitality industry has been devastated, but our nightclubs were the worst hit as they had more restrictions.
"LPS have worked with us for quite some time to come up with a definition to allow this money to flow and we got there and this is a really important payment for these guys to try and rebuild."
