Sean Graham bookmakers attack families reach settlement
- Published
Settlements have been reached in High Court actions over alleged state collusion in the Sean Graham bookmakers shootings in 1992.
Five people were murdered in the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) attack on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast.
Seven other people were injured.
Victims and relatives had issued legal cases against the Police Service of Northern Ireland chief constable, the UK government and the Ministry of Defence.
It comes as families prepare to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the murders on Saturday.
Confidential resolutions
The eight civil actions had focused on alleged negligence and misfeasance in public office.
They claimed the authorities should have known that a rifle believed to have been used in the attack had been smuggled from South Africa in a shipment overseen by the loyalist paramilitary Brian Nelson, who was also a state agent.
A 10-day trial had been expected to begin at Belfast High Court this week, however, it has emerged that confidential resolutions were reached.
A court order has also been drawn up which confirmed the plaintiffs' costs are to be met by at least one of the defendants.
The five people who were killed in the attack, all of whom were Catholic, were: Jack Duffin (66); Willie McManus (54); Christy Doherty (52); Peter Magee (18); and James Kennedy (15).