Shankill Road: Man in hospital after Belfast incident
- Published
A man in his 60s is in a critical condition in hospital after an incident on the Shankill Road in Belfast.
Police said they received a report at about 03:15 GMT on Saturday that a man had sustained injuries outside a licensed premises some time on Friday night.
Det Sgt Dougherty said police are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
He appealed for anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact police.