Belfast: Murder investigation launched after stab victim dies
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a man died from injuries he suffered when he was stabbed in north Belfast in January.
Police responded to a report of a stabbing at a house in Harcourt Drive at about 06:15 GMT on Friday 7 January.
The 47-year-old victim was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on Sunday, police said.
Police said they had made a number of arrests in connection with the incident and inquiries were ongoing.