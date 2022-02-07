Man found injured on Shankill Road 'was not victim of crime'
A man found critically injured on the Shankill Road in Belfast was not the victim of a crime, police have said.
Officers had received a report at about 03:15 GMT on Saturday that the man, who is aged in his 60s, had sustained injuries outside a licensed premises some time on Friday night.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
On Monday, police said they had established that the man had been injured as a result of a fall and they were not seeking any more information.