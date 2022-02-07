Rise in number of sex offences reported to police in Northern Ireland
The number of sexual offences reported in Northern Ireland rose by 16% in 2021.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said 3,865 such incidents were reported, up by 540 from 2020.
Police said the rise was in part due to more victims having the confidence to come forward.
The number of sexual offences being reported has been steadily increasing over the past five years, the PSNI added.
Of the number of incidents reported, 1,186 were allegations of rape, with "other sexual offences" making up the remainder.
"Even more people in Northern Ireland than ever before are taking that incredibly brave step to come forward and report," Det Ch Insp Siobhan Ennis said.
"As a society, we must continue to dispel harmful myths and move away from a victim blaming culture."