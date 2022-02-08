NI political crisis: Early Stormont election ruled out by NI secretary
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has ruled out calling an early assembly election at Stormont.
Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) had called for him to bring the date forward from 5 May, after the power-sharing executive collapsed last week.
Other parties had warned that an early election would affect legislation due to be passed by next month.
Mr Lewis said "it is right" that the election date remains 5 May.
Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Lewis said it was close to the start of the formal election period already.
"The assembly under the new rules can continue to function, it's right we allow MLAs time and space to pass legislation, I'll be working to support the parties to do that and then we can have an election of 5 May," he added.
Stormont crisis
New laws to allow the assembly to continue without a functioning executive, which is Northern Ireland's government, were passed by MPs on Monday night.
Previously, Mr Lewis would have had a duty to set a date for an election if the roles of first and deputy first minister were not replaced this week.
Instead, he will be unable to call a fresh poll for six weeks. By then the formal election period known as purdah will be due to begin.
The executive can no longer meet after the resignation of the DUP's Paul Givan as first minister last week in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.
This is an element of the UK government's Brexit deal with the European Union (EU), keeping Northern Ireland aligned with the EU single market for goods as a means of retaining an open Irish border.
However, it has resulted in some additional checks for goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, prompting unionist criticism and the DUP's decision for Paul Givan to resign.
The party's leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it would be difficult for the DUP to form an executive post-election if issues around the protocol, which are being discussed between the UK and the EU, are not dealt with.
Mr Givan's departure also caused Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill to lose her position as deputy first minister.
The assembly is still meeting, with remaining pieces of legislation progressing through various stages, but no new policies requiring executive approval can be taken forward.
On Monday, Ms O'Neill said the assembly should try to "salvage" what it could from the "chaos" created by the DUP's action.
'Not visible enough'
Meanwhile, following criticism that Brandon Lewis had not been visible enough in Northern Ireland since the crisis began, the secretary of state said he visited Northern Ireland "pretty much every week".
He said he would work to ensure the parties "delivered on key issues".
Mr Lewis is due to fly to Washington in the United States for talks with Irish-American officials and politicians later.
It is understood the trip was arranged prior to the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive.
He added that promoting Northern Ireland links with the United States was important for the benefit of all communities.