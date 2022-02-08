Covid-19: Six Covid-related deaths and 3,959 more cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,136.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 3,959 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday up from 3,105 on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
There are 382 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 362 on Monday.
There are 15 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 14 on Monday.
There are 175 confirmed Covid cases in care homes across Northern Ireland.
Last updated 8 February at 15:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,685,799 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 1,416,927 people have had their first dose and 1,315,857 have had their second dose, while 19,741 third doses have been administered.
A total of 933,274 booster jabs have been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated 8 February at 15:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,228.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 3,975 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, down from from 4,933 cases on Sunday.
Another 4,478 antigen test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, up from 3,803 on Sunday.
There were 643 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, an increase of 28 on Sunday.
There were 76 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 73 on Sunday.
Last updated 7 February 18:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,705,584 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Sunday.
A total of 3,790,735 people have had their first dose and 3,676,568 have had their second dose, while 238,281 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,734,164 booster jabs had been administered as of Sunday.
Last updated 7 February 18:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
