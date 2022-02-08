Bird flu: Case confirmed in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh
- Published
A case of bird flu has been confirmed in a "small, mixed species, backyard flock" in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.
NI chief vet Dr Robert Huey said there had been "humane culling" of the affected birds and the introduction of Temporary Control Zones (TCZs) last week, after initial laboratory results.
These TCZs have now been revoked.
A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been established around the "infected premises".
"Although this is extremely disappointing it is not unexpected," Dr Huey said.
"It is a timely reminder that bird flu is still present in the environment and we must continue to be vigilant."
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots called on all "bird keepers, particularly those with small backyard flocks, to review their biosecurity practices".
Two avian influenza surveillance zones in Northern Ireland had been lifted last month.
More than 86,000 birds had to be culled across four commercial sites, and in one backyard flock, after the disease was first confirmed in December.