Lisburn: Murder investigation launched after assault victim dies
A murder investigation has been launched after a man died from injuries he sustained in an assault in Lisburn last week.
The victim was 53-year-old Eugene McCormack.
Mr McCormack was assaulted at a house in Donard Drive at about 15:30 GMT on 1 February. He was taken to hospital where he passed away earlier today.
Police said a 30-year-old man, charged on 4 February in connection with the incident, is on remand in prison.
"Our enquiries are continuing at this time and I would appeal to anyone with any information or footage that could be of use to our investigation, to contact detectives," said Det Insp Gina Quinn