Newry: Three masked men waited an hour to shoot victim
Masked gunmen who shot a man in the legs in Newry on Tuesday were waiting for the victim for an hour before the shooting, police have said.
The victim visited a business premises in the Carbane Industrial Estate and was shot as he returned to his vehicle at about 11:55 GMT.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the gunmen were in the car park outside the business beforehand.
It is believed three gunmen were involved.
The victim is still in hospital. Northern Ireland Assembly member Justin McNulty said he did not believe the man's life was in danger.
The getaway car was found burned after the gunmen escaped towards the border.
"They were travelling in a Silver Audi S4 with the registration DA55WVE, which was abandoned a short time after the shooting on Old Dublin Road and set on fire," said a PSNI detective inspector.
"The men were then seen to get into a dark-coloured saloon vehicle which made off in the direction of the border."
Police have reissued their appeal for anyone who witnessed the gun attack, or who has dash cam footage of the scene, to contact them.
"We wish to establish the movements of the Silver Audi S4 in the time before and after the shooting and are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed any dark-coloured saloon vehicle loitering or driving away from the area of the Old Dublin Road at around midday," the detective inspector added.