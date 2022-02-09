Deloitte buys Belfast-based IT company Etain
Deloitte, a global consultancy firm, is buying Belfast-based IT company Etain.
Etain has around 70 staff including data engineers, cloud developers and technical solution architects.
Deloitte said the deal will double the size of its AI and data solutions practice in Belfast.
Jackie Henry, Deloitte NI senior partner, said Etain's "deep technical expertise" will grow "the scale and sophistication" of its projects.
Etain has completed over 400 digital transformation projects for a wide range of organisations across the private and public sectors, including Belfast City Airport and Waterways Ireland.
Peter Shields, director of Etain, said that joining Deloitte will "allow us to grow the scale of the projects that we undertake, bolstering our team's skills in building intricate software solutions with rich data expertise and an extensive global network".
The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.