Covid-19: NI reports seven virus-related deaths and 399 hospital cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Seven Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,145.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 3,609 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday, down from 3,837 on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
There are 399 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 379 on Wednesday.
There are 15 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up one from 14 on Wednesday.
There are 173 confirmed Covid cases in care homes across Northern Ireland.
Last updated 10 February at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,689,383 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 1,416,430 people have had their first dose and 1,316,118 have had their second dose, while 19,824 third doses have been administered.
A total of 937,011 booster jabs have been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated 10 February at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,291.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,677 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, up from from 3,780 cases on Tuesday.
Another 5,578 antigen test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, down from 5,585 on Tuesday.
There were 627 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, a decrease of 19 since Tuesday.
There were 68 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Wednesday, down from 72 on Tuesday.
Last updated 10 February 15:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,715,036 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 3,794,566 people have had their first dose and 3,682,069 have had their second dose, while 238,401 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,747,358 booster jabs had been administered as of Wednesday.
Last updated 10 February 15:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
