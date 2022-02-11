Northern Ireland farming industry profits rose by 8% last year
The Northern Ireland farming industry saw its profit rise by 8% in real terms in 2021, up from £463m to £501m, official figures suggest.
The profit is calculated by assessing the value of output and subsidies and subtracting the cost of production and finance.
Total turnover rose by 9% to £2.43bn while input costs increased 10% to £1.72bn.
Farming profits are volatile, moving sharply depending on global prices.
The estimated value of subsidies in 2021 was £308m, equivalent to 62% of profits.
Dairying remains the largest sector, accounting for turnover of £805m in 2021, up by 20% on 2020.
The annual average farm-gate milk price rose by 16% to 31.53 pence per litre while the volume of raw milk produced increased by 3% to 2.5bn litres.
The turnover from cattle was 7% higher at £485m in 2021.
The average producer price for finished clean cattle was £3.83 per kg, up 11% on 2020.
The statistics, produced by the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera), also show some of the affects of inflation.
The average price paid for a tonne of fertiliser was by up by 26% year on year while the cost of fuel and oils was up 18%.
Daera has also forecast that at the individual farm level average profits are likely to be up by 16% in the 2021/22 financial year.
However, there are very big variations between sectors.
Dairy farms are forecast to have a bumper year with average profits rising 31% from £63,000 to £82,000.
However, pig farms, which are dealing with a collapse in prices and rising cost of feed, are forecast to see average profits fall by 56% from £82,000 to £36,000.