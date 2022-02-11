Newry: Man arrested over Carnbane Industrial Estate shooting
- Published
A man has been arrested by police investigating a shooting at an industrial estate in Newry.
The victim was shot in the legs in the attack on Tuesday morning at Carnbane Industrial Estate, off Tandagree Road.
Police carried out searches in Newry on Thursday and arrested a 27-year-old man.
He is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm.
Detectives continue to appeal to anyone with any information or dashcam footage in relation to the attack, to contact them