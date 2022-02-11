NI hospitals miss emergency targets for one in eight
By Michael Fitzpatrick
BBC News NI
- Published
More than one in eight patients in Northern Ireland had to wait 12 hours or longer for treatment in emergency departments in December, figures show.
The government's target is for patients to wait no more than 12 hours.
But Department of Health (DoH) figures show that out of 58,791 emergency attendances in December 2021, the target was missed for 7,508 people.
That is almost 13 percent of all people turning up at emergency departments that month.
Craigavon Area Hospital reported the longest average time from arrival to admission - 14 hours and 24 minutes.
The Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children reported the shortest time at five hours and 22 minutes.
Dr Paul Kerr, from the Royal College of Emergency Medicine in Northern Ireland, said the situation was "dire".
"The reality is that patient care is now regularly being compromised, their safety is at risk," he said.
The DoH said that a number of new care pathways have been introduced to ensure patients are able to access the right care, including urgent care centres and phone first centres.