Newry: Man released over Carnbane Industrial Estate shooting
- Published
A man has been released on bail, pending further inquiries, by police investigating a shooting at an industrial estate in Newry.
The victim was shot in the legs in the attack on Tuesday morning at Carnbane Industrial Estate, off Tandagree Road.
Police carried out searches in Newry on Thursday and arrested a 27-year-old man.
He was being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm but was released on Saturday.