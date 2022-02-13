Belfast: Teen suffers serious head injury in assault
An 18-year-old man has been left with a serious head injury after being assaulted in Belfast city centre on Saturday night.
Police have said they believe up to six people, including a girl in her teens, may have been involved in the assault.
Officers were called to Ulster Street, near Custom House Square, shortly after 20:00 GMT.
The man is receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries and a police investigation is continuing.
PSNI Det Sgt Stephen Gardiner appealed for anyone in the area at the time or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage to contact police.