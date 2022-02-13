BBC News

Belfast: Teen suffers serious head injury in assault

The assault was reported shortly after 20:000 GMT on Saturday

An 18-year-old man has been left with a serious head injury after being assaulted in Belfast city centre on Saturday night.

Police have said they believe up to six people, including a girl in her teens, may have been involved in the assault.

Officers were called to Ulster Street, near Custom House Square, shortly after 20:00 GMT.

The man is receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries and a police investigation is continuing.

PSNI Det Sgt Stephen Gardiner appealed for anyone in the area at the time or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage to contact police.

