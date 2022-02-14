Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice: Weather warnings issued for NI
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Northern Ireland is set to be battered by two storms in the coming week.
A series of weather warnings have been issued ahead of Storm Dudley on Wednesday.
Yellow warnings come into force from 15:00 GMT and last until 18:00 on Thursday.
An amber warning, the second highest level of warning, has also been issued for counties Antrim and Londonderry from 18:00 on Wednesday until 09:00 Thursday.
The Met Office is warning of the potential of wind gusts inland about100km/h (60mph), with stronger gales along some exposed coasts and hills.
It said that injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto roads and sea fronts.
The organisation is also warning of possible travel disruption, fallen trees, and power cuts.
In the Republic of Ireland a similar warning has been issued for County Donegal, while yellow warnings have been issued for Galway, Clare, and Mayo.
Storm Eunice
Storm Dudley will ease gradually later on Thursday to leave a brief calmer spell before another storm is expected to hit on Friday.
Storm Eunice has already sparked yellow warnings across Northern Ireland, England, Wales, and southern parts of Scotland.
The precise track of the stormy system remains uncertain but for the moment but it is expected to bring strong winds and possible disruption.
Heavy rain is also forecast as well as the potential for snow showers and blizzards over higher ground.