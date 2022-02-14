Newry: Two men arrested over Carnbane Industrial Estate shooting
- Published
Two men have been arrested by police investigating a shooting in Newry, County Down.
The victim was shot in the legs in the attack on 8 February, at Carnbane Industrial Estate, off Tandagree Road.
The men, aged 39 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an offence.
The 39-year-old man has subsequently released on bail but the 27-year-old remains in custody.
Another man was arrested on Thursday and released on bail.
Detectives renewed their appeal to anyone with any information or dashcam footage in relation to the attack to contact them.