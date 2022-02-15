Jennifer Dornan murder: Raymond O'Neill in court over killing
A man has gone on trial accused of the murder of Jennifer Dornan in west Belfast in August 2015.
Raymond Martin Gabriel O'Neill, 43, of Mountjoy Prison in Dublin and formally of Amcomri Street in Belfast, denies the charge.
He also denies the arson of Ms Dornan's home in Hazel View in the Lagmore area.
Opening the case for the prosecution, a barrister said that after Ms Dornan had returned home from a night out, the defendant had entered her home.
The barrister said the defendant stabbed the 30-year-old to death and then set fire to the property "presumably in order to destroy the scene of his crime".
Ms Dornan's three children were staying with their grandmother and were not in the house.
Belfast Crown Court was told the arson attack had also endangered the lives of neighbours.
A substantial amount of the opening statement from the prosecution surrounded maps, CCTV footage and photographs.
The barrister said the fire service had arrived at Ms Dornan's home just before 05:00 BST on Sunday 2 August 2015 after flames had been seen upstairs.
They found her body upstairs in the main bedroom at the front of the house.
A post mortem examination revealed Ms Dornan had not died in the fire.
"In fact she had been stabbed three times to the chest," the lawyer said.
"One of the wounds entered her left lung, while another went into her heart causing heavy bleeding and ultimately her death."
On the Saturday night Ms Dornan had been out with friends at the Devenish Complex in Finaghy before going to a friend's house near her home.
The court was shown CCTV footage from a neighbour's house which showed her returning home just after 02:50 BST.
About 20 minutes later, footage showed a man climbing over the front fence of her house and walking to the back door, which Ms Dornan often left unlocked.
The man was seen pulling his coat over his head and face.
He was seen leaving the property at about 04:15 BST, more than an hour after he arrived.
The court heard nobody else was seen entering or leaving Ms Dornan's home between the time when she was picked up by friends to go out and the fire starting at the property.
Just over one week later, on Monday 10 August, when police were carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area, a knife was found in the garden of a house in White Glen in Lagmore.
The orange-handled kitchen knife matched a set found in Ms Dornan's kitchen.
It tested positive for blood and a partial DNA profile was found and matched to Ms Dornan.
The prosecutor told the jury they could ultimately conclude "the murderer disposed of that knife that he had used to kill Ms Dornan with, before throwing it over that fence into the garden as he made his way down Lagmore View, away from the scene of the crime."
The trial continues.