Armagh: Two charged in £300,000 suspected drugs seizure
- Published
Two men have been charged with drug offences after suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £300,000 were found in County Armagh.
The men, aged 45 and 51, were arrested after police stopped a vehicle during a "proactive operation" on Tuesday.
A number of searches were also conducted at properties in counties Armagh and Down.
The men are expected to appear at Newry Magistrates' Court via video link on Wednesday.
The men are charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and possessing criminal property.
The 45-year-old is also charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug.