Storm Dudley: Warnings for strong winds and heavy rain in NI
By Linzi Lima
BBC News NI
- Published
Storm Dudley is set to hit Northern Ireland later, bringing heavy rain and very strong winds.
It is the first of two storms to hit the UK and Ireland this week, with Storm Eunice expected on Friday.
A series of warnings have been issued by the Met Office, with northern England and Scotland expected to be among the worst affected in the UK.
A yellow warning comes into force in NI from 15:00 GMT and will last until 06:00 on Thursday.
An amber warning, the second highest level of warning, has also been issued for northern parts of counties Antrim and Londonderry from 16:00 until 23:59 on Wednesday.
The Met Office is warning of the potential for wind gusts inland of about 100km/h (60mph), with stronger gales along some exposed coasts and hills.
It said injuries and danger to life were likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto roads and sea fronts.
The organisation also warned of possible travel disruption, fallen trees, and power cuts.
Trains and ferry services are already being cancelled in Scotland as the country prepares for winds of up to 128 km/h (80mph).
Flooding possible
In the Republic of Ireland, Met Éireann has issued a yellow warning across the country for westerly winds associated with Storm Dudley.
The Irish meteorological service warned of winds reaching mean speeds of 50-65km/h (30-40mph) with damaging gusts of 80-110km/h (50-65mph), which will be stronger on exposed coasts and on high ground.
The service also said a combination of high tide and strong winds could lead to flooding on exposed coasts.
The warning is in place from 12:00 on Wednesday until 12:00 on Thursday.
Storm Dudley will ease on Thursday to leave a brief calmer spell before Storm Eunice arrives on Friday.
For Storm Eunice, yellow warnings are in place across Northern Ireland, England, Wales, and southern parts of Scotland from 00:00 to 21:00 on Friday.
The precise track of the stormy system remains uncertain but strong winds and blustery showers are expected. Heavy rain is forecast as well as the potential for snow showers. These are most likely over higher ground but there is the potential for some to fall to lower levels.