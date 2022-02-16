Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus may be renamed
Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, may be re-named.
Mid and East Antrim Council say a debate on whether the name of the street should be changed will be held later this year.
On Tuesday, the Duke of York settled the US civil sexual assault case brought by Virginia Giuffre.
He agreed to pay an undisclosed sum of money as part of the settlement, but made no admission of liability and has always denied the allegations.
There are a number of similar street names in south Belfast, including Prince Andrew Park and Prince Andrew Gardens, but there are no plans currently to consider a name change in these instances.
Prince Andrew Way is on the eastern outskirts of Carrickfergus.
A council spokesperson said: "This is a matter for elected members and a motion to change the name of Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus is expected to be brought before council in June 2022, at which time it will considered by elected members."
In County Tyrone, there is a Prince Andrew Crescent in Moygashel.
One of the titles the prince still holds, as well as Duke of York, is Baron Killyleagh, which is a village in County Down.
An Alliance Party representative from the area said he would be writing to the Queen asking for the title to be removed from the prince.
Councillor Patrick Brown said: "I have a letter ready to go to Buckingham Palace. I am asking that they pro-actively strip Andrew of his title.
"It is ultimately Her Majesty's decision."
In recent weeks, Belfast City Council and the Northern Ireland Assembly decided not to fly the union flag on Prince Andrew's birthday, which is on Saturday.
Last month, the Duke of York's military titles and royal patronages were returned to the Queen.