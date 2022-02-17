Simon Coveney to meet NI parties amid crisis
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney will travel to Northern Ireland on Thursday for meetings with the Stormont parties.
It is the first time the minister will have visited since the power-sharing executive collapsed earlier this month.
He will meet the main parties to discuss the political crisis, as well as negotiations over the NI Protocol.
Mr Coveney is also expected to meet civic society leaders in Armagh during his visit.
The minister was involved in negotiations that helped lead to the signing of the New Decade New Approach agreement in January 2020, restoring Stormont's institutions after a three-year impasse.
He has also said he believes negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol must conclude by the end of this month.
The UK government has insisted it wants to reach a solution urgently, in light of the latest crisis at Stormont.
Its lead negotiator, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, met her EU counterpart on Friday for a further round of talks, but no breakthrough was reached.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) withdrew Paul Givan as first minister as part of its ongoing opposition to the Irish Sea border.
The party has argued that unless the arrangements are changed, political institutions in Northern Ireland cannot continue as normal.
A meeting of the Joint Committee, the formal body overseeing the protocol, will take place on Monday.
That will be the first such meeting of the committee in more than six months.
The EU's chief negotiator, Maros Sefcovic, is understood to be holding virtual meetings with each of the main Stormont parties this week, ahead of next week's formal discussion.
Without a first and deputy first minister in place it is not yet clear who will attend on behalf of the Northern Ireland institutions, but it is likely that a senior civil servant could take part instead.