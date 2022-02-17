Londonderry: Clipper global yacht race to return in 2022
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, which sees teams of amateur sailors spend a year travelling the globe, is to return to Londonderry this year.
The boats will arrive in Derry for the Foyle Maritime Festival between 20 July and 24 July.
The current race was suspended in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but is set to resume in March.
Mayor of Derry, Graham Warke, said the Clipper's return is "fantastic news" for the city.
"There will be so much excitement as the first yachts appear on the Foyle," Mr Warke said.
He added: "It will mark a real milestone in the journey of the crew but also, very significantly, in terms of the slow journey towards recovery that we have all been on".
It will be the fifth consecutive time that the city has acted as a host port for the biennial race.
In 2018, the last year the Clipper crews sailed into Derry, the Foyle Maritime Festival attracted more than 210,000 people and generated £2m for the local economy.
Clipper race director Mark Light competed in the 2011-12 race as Skipper of the Derry-Londonderry team.
He said the city has become an integral part of the race's schedule.
"Derry-Londonderry is one of those highlights of the entire race.
"The fact it is our fifth time coming back says it all really," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
He added: "The reception we had when we first arrived in the city in 2012 was just incredible, it blew our minds. From then our relationship with the city has just grown and grown".
The event sees yachts travel 40,000 nautical miles (74,080km) and stop at various locations around the world.
Racing resumes with boats leaving the Philippines on 20 March.