Bloody Friday: Belfast City Council to mark 50th anniversary
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Belfast City Council is set to take forward proposals to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bloody Friday.
Nine people died and 130 were injured in the IRA bombings that took place in the city on 21 July 1972.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) had proposed a motion suggesting an event take place to support victims and survivors of the attack.
It passed by 12 votes to seven in a vote on Friday, with Sinn Féin opposing the move.
The issue was raised at the council's strategic planning and policy committee.
DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst had introduced the proposal, saying his party had been approached by some victims' groups who had asked that the council "reach out" to mark the anniversary.
But Sinn Féin said it was a "crass attempt to use victims for electoral purposes" by the DUP.
Instead, it proposed a wider "day of reflection" for all victims and families affected by the Troubles to commemorate the past.
Its group leader Ciaran Beattie argued that the proposal was not "sincere" and accused the DUP of cherry-picking some events linked to the Troubles, but not others.
His amendment fell by 11 votes to eight, with the DUP, Alliance and Green Party councillors voting against it.
The IRA planted and exploded 22 bombs which went off in the space of 75 minutes.
There were also numerous hoax warnings about other explosive devices.
Alliance's Nuala McAllister said her party would support the DUP motion if it included an amendment that the council would also look at developing a separate day of reflection for all victims of the Troubles in Belfast.
"I don't think we need to get into a political argument over how we remember our past," she said.
The committee then voted on the DUP's proposal and Alliance amendment, which passed by 12 votes to seven.
The DUP, Alliance, SDLP and Greens voted for it while Sinn Féin voted against.
It will now need to be rubber-stamped at the next meeting of the full council.
Group party leaders are also expected to have discussions about how to progress the plans.