Northern Ireland Protocol: Thousands attend protest in Markethill
Several thousand people have attended a demonstration against the Northern Ireland Protocol in County Armagh.
More than 25 flute and accordion bands paraded along the centre of Markethill on Friday evening, watched by at least 3,000 spectators.
The protocol is a special Brexit deal for Northern Ireland designed to prevent the return of a hard land border with the Republic of Ireland.
Many unionists oppose it as it created a trade border in the Irish Sea.
The protest in Markethill was addressed by unionist politicians and leading members of the Orange Order.
The speakers included the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson and the leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) party, Jim Allister.
The crowd stayed out to listen to the speeches, despite freezing temperatures and several heavy showers of hail and snow brought by Storm Eunice.
The Northern Ireland Protocol was agreed between the UK government and the EU in 2019.
It came into force in January 2021 and led to new checks and paperwork for certain goods which are imported into Northern Ireland from Great Britain.
Unionist parties strongly oppose the protocol, arguing it creates additional costs for businesses and undermines Northern Ireland's place in the UK.
Earlier this month, the issue led to the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive, the group of ministers who run Stormont's devolved government.
The DUP's Paul Givan resigned as first minister of Northern Ireland over the protocol on 4 February, which meant the executive can no longer meet to take any significant decisions.