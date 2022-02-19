Weather warning still in place after Storm Eunice disruption
- Published
A yellow weather warning for ice remains in place for all of Northern Ireland in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.
Wintry showers and icy patches on untreated surfaces are expected on Saturday, according to the Met Office.
There were a number of crashes on the Glenshane Road in County Londonderry after heavy snowfall on Friday.
Flights and ferries were cancelled and a yellow weather warning remains in place until 09:00 GMT on Saturday.
A man was killed in the Republic of Ireland after being hit by a falling tree, but red and orange warnings in parts of the country have now been lifted.
About 80,000 properties were without power in the Republic, mainly in Cork, Kerry and Clare on Friday.
Met Éireann has extended a yellow snow and ice warning for the entire country until 10:00 local time on Saturday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said there had been several crashes on the Glenshane Road in County Londonderry due to the weather but no-one required hospital treatment.
Officers said the road remained open and was passable with care.
The yellow snow warning for parts of counties Londonderry, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Antrim was in force until 18:00 on Friday, with the worst expected on hills and mountains.
A yellow warning for wind for County Antrim and parts of counties Londonderry and Down was also in force until 18:00 on Friday.
Between 10-20cm of snow accumulated over the highest spots such as the Sperrins and Mournes.
At City of Derry Airport, Friday morning flights to Stansted and Edinburgh were cancelled, while a number of flights from Belfast City Airport and Belfast International Airport have also fallen foul of the weather.
A number of ferry sailings between Northern Ireland and Scotland were also cancelled.
Parts of Cork and Kerry were hit by gusts of over 130km/h (81mph), with the highest gust recorded at 137 kmh/h (85mph) at Roches Point in Cork.