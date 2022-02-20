SDLP conference: Voters want an end to old battles, says Eastwood
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
The leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) is expected to say voters in Northern Ireland deserve better than a choice between "bad government or no government" on Sunday.
Colum Eastwood will also claim people want an end to the "same old battles and same old arguments", ahead of the assembly election on 5 May.
The SDLP conference is being held in Bellaghy, County Londonderry, later.
The Foyle MP will use his address to talk about his assembly candidates.
He will say his slate of candidates offers more than the other parties, and the choice for voters will be like the "Premier League versus Sunday League".
'Two terrible choices'
Mr Eastwood, who has been party leader since November 2015, is also expected to criticise both the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin in his traditional annual address.
He will tell activists that Sinn Féin and the DUP are "two terrible choices" which people in Northern Ireland have "been stuck with for 15 years", and recent moves at Stormont to push through legislation quickly gave people "a glimpse of what is possible".
He will say that people in Northern Ireland "deserve delivery".
Other topics up for discussion include a pilot programme to examine a universal basic income, a four-day working week and plans that would allow employees the right to "switch off" when they are outside of working hours.
Mr Eastwood will also talk about his party's commitment to CPR lessons for schoolchildren and free period products.
Party members will also discuss the cost of living, the health service and issues that affect children and young people.
South Belfast MP Claire Hanna will speak, as will the party's deputy leader and Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.
A number of assembly candidates will also make contributions.
Can the SDLP make gains?
The SDLP returned 12 MLAs at the last election.
The DUP were the largest party on 28, with Sinn Féin on 27.
There will be much attention on whether the SDLP can gain seats, and the party has hopes of polling well in places like West Belfast, Foyle and Strangford.
This year's annual conference, which was planned when the Covid-19 restrictions were in place, will be smaller than the party's normal gathering.
There will be no trade exhibitors and the attendance will be limited to about 100 people.
It will finish after Mr Eastwood's speech.