Covid-19: Five more Covid-related deaths and 1,845 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,180.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 1,865 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, down from 2,147 on Saturday.
The Department of Health does not publish data relating to Covid-19 patients in hospitals on weekends.
On Friday, there were 433 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland.
Of those, nine patients were in intensive care units, down from 11 on Thursday.
Last updated 20 February at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,710,681 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Sunday.
A total of 1,418,401 people have had their first dose and 1,320,782 have had their second dose, while 20,068 third doses have been administered.
A total of 951,412 booster jabs have been administered as of Sunday.
Last updated 20 February at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,417.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,821 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, down from 5,035 on Thursday.
Another 3,772 antigen test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, down from 4,406 on Thursday,
There were 579 patients with Covid in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday morning, down from 591 on Friday.
There were 55 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Saturday, down from 57 on Friday.
Last updated 19 February at 17:20
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,747,354 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday 17 February.
A total of 3,803,406 people have had their first dose and 3,705,190 have had their second dose, while 238,758 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,783,978 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated 18 February
Source: Department of Health Ireland
