South Belfast: Woman attacked with baseball bat in armed robbery
- Published
Three women have been left "badly shaken" following an armed robbery at a salon in south Belfast.
One of the women was reportedly assaulted by a man with a baseball bat during the incident while another man, armed with a knife, demanded money from her colleague.
Another staff member managed to escape through a first floor window. There are no reports of serious injuries.
It happened on the Lisburn Road at about 19:40 GMT on Sunday.
The men took the money and left on foot, heading towards the Sandy Row area.
The man with the knife was described as wearing a blue coat, grey trousers, navy trainers and a grey hat.
The second man reportedly had a burgundy coat, a green hooded top, a grey hat and grey trousers.
Police have appealed for information.