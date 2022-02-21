Covid-19: Ministers discuss future funding with Boris Johnson
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Stormont Ministers have held talks with the UK government about future funding to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
Health Minister Robin Swann and Finance Minister Conor Murphy spoke to UK Minister Michael Gove on Monday.
The Cabinet is finalising plans to lift all remaining legal restrictions in England.
There are concerns at Stormont about the consequences in Northern Ireland if Mr Johnson announces plans to significantly reduce free Covid tests.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a statement later to the House of Commons.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health at Stormont confirmed the talks with Mr Gove, who is minister for intergovernmental relations.
"Ministers discussed outline plans to deal with future phases of the pandemic and Northern Ireland requirements," said the spokesperson.
At the weekend, ministers from Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales wrote a joint letter to Mr Gove expressing fears that funding for testing was about to be cut.
They wrote: "The pandemic is not over yet and Covid continues to represent a significant threat.
"We must be fully prepared for future waves and we must all be assured that the resources that remain in place, or that could be stood up at short notice, are sufficient."
The letter was signed by Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford.
The SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood, said the proposals to bring an end to free Covid-19 testing were an "unconscionable betrayal" of all those who had followed public health advice during the pandemic.
Mr Eastwood said it would mean adding to pressure for people already struggling with cost of living increases if they had to start paying for Covid testing.
On Monday, four more Covid-19-related deaths were recorded along with 2,235 positive cases.