Edward Meenan murder accused 'never heard of' victim
One of the men accused of murdering a father-of-nine in Londonderry told police that the first time he had heard of the victim was on the news.
Police interviews with Ryan Walters, 22, were played during his trial for the murder of Edward Meenan.
The body of the 52-year-old was found in Creggan Street in November 2018.
In his first interview, Mr Walters told detectives he had "absolutely no involvement at all" in his killing.
He said the first time he "heard anything about Eddie Meenan was his name on the news".
Mr Walters, of Station Park, Crossgar in County Down, and Sean Ciaran Joseph Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode, are both accused of murder in the trial at Londonderry Crown Court, which is sitting in Belfast.
They were arrested with a third man - Derek Creswell, 29, of Kings Lane in Ballykelly, who pleaded guilty to murder last week.
The prosecution case is that Mr Meenan sustained multiple injuries, including stab wounds and fractures to both legs, when attacked in the early hours of 25 November in the rear of a garden of his niece's home at Creggan Street before being dragged into the alleyway.
'Never heard of him'
Two days after the fatal attack, Mr Walters said he had been in the house earlier that evening but had left to go for drinks and play computer games in the home of a friend - Conor Rodgers, a brother of his co-accused.
In the interview played to the court, Mr Walters said he "wasn't involved at all" in the murder and knew "nothing about it", despite police insisting they "believed he was involved in some shape or form".
He claimed he and his friend played games all night until the following morning when his friend's mother asked him to leave.
When asked about any contact he may have had with Mr Meenan, Mr Walters claimed he "never heard of him".
He said "his name does not even ring any bells in my head", nor had he been involved in any disagreement with him "in any shape or form".
"I don't know Eddie Meenan and I am sick of hearing his name," he told police.
'It wasn't me'
During a later interview, police suggested that Mr Walters was present when Mr Meenan and his friend Billy McConnell were attacked.
It was suggested that the attack happened after Mr Meenan went to his niece's home "masked as a joke to scare" his niece.
"No I know nothing about this," Mr Walters told detectives, also telling them he was never confronted by anyone wearing balaclavas.
He refuted police suggestions he was one of up to four men who confronted and attacked Mr Meenan and his friend after their "practical joke went very badly".
"You believe what you want. It wasn't me. I have given my account and I am happy enough with it," Mr Walters said to police.
The trial continues.