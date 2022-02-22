Storm Franklin: Missing dog found in Mournes after three-day search
By Mike McBride
BBC News NI
- Published
A dog that spent two nights on the Mourne Mountains during the extreme weather conditions of Storm Franklin has been found safe and well - with the assistance of some ham.
Molly the springer spaniel went missing after she and her owner, Ricky Lyle, went for a walk on Sunday.
Ricky then spent hours desperately trying to locate her until he was forced to turn back due to the weather.
A search operation ensued over the next few days, with Ricky losing hope.
Storm Franklin brought winds of almost 80mph as well as heavy rainfall to Northern Ireland on Sunday and Monday, with conditions on the Mournes typically bleak,
But Tuesday brought the good news that a park ranger had located the dog and managed to lure her down the mountain with some ham.
'Looking at the bottom of cliffs'
Speaking to BBC News NI on Tuesday, Ricky said he was "over the moon" to be reunited with his beloved five-year-old rescue dog.
"I actually can't believe that we got her, I can't put it into words what it's like to have her back with me."
When Molly went missing, the dog owner put out a desperate appeal for help on social media.
The post read: "I was out today with my springer I lost her at the top of Meelmore around 15.30.
"She is wearing the same coat as in the photos. Her name is Molly."
Within hours the post had been shared thousands of times, with hikers and search and rescue teams all offering to help locate the dog.
Ricky went out first thing on Monday morning and again on Tuesday tirelessly searching for her.
"The weather conditions were so bad on Sunday night and Monday, I went out again on Tuesday and, sadly, I did think at one stage it would be just be about trying to recover her body," Ricky said.
"I was out looking at the bottom of cliffs and everywhere I could think of when I got a phone call to say that a dog had been spotted by some hikers near Slieve Muck."
Despite spending two nights in freezing cold conditions and severe winds, Molly had been located and was in the care of a park ranger.
'She came right over'
Aaron Caldwell, who is with the Mourne Heritage Trust, had seen Ricky's post and went out on Tuesday to help find the lost springer spaniel.
The 23-year-old told BBC News NI he spotted a dog chasing a hare near the side of the mountain and immediately knew it was Molly.
"I spotted her about 200m away from me and when I shouted: 'Molly!' She immediately turned around and stared at me.
"I got a packet of ham out of my bag and I lured her over with it to show that I am friendly and she came right over."
For a dog that had spent two nights in such extreme conditions, she was in "remarkably good form", Aaron said.
The mountain ranger said the moment he saw Ricky reunited with Molly was truly special, and he was so happy that their story had a happy ending.
Ricky thanked Mourne engagement rangers, Mourne Heritage Trust and everyone else who helped bring Molly safely back home.
She is now at home with Ricky receiving "plenty of dog treats" and, after some rest, he said she will be back out again by his side in the great outdoors.