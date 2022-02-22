Antrim Area Hospital declares potential major incident
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
A potential major incident has been declared at Antrim Area Hospital.
The move, which is rare, was declared by an emergency consultant at 14:00 GMT on Tuesday.
A potential incident is one step away from a major incident and means there are too many patients for staff to deal with safely.
At one point, 62 patients were waiting to be admitted - the highest ever number of people waiting to be admitted.
A spokesperson for the Northern Trust said "it had to be called on safety grounds and means staff are put on alert".
Ambulances were placed on a partial regional divert as other hospitals are experiencing similar pressure.
Analysis: A significant and rare event
Declaring a major incident is very rare, and it's something that no health trust wants to do.
But the fact that we had a consultant putting their arms up and saying 'we cannot cope beyond this point' is really significant.
It's an attempt by staff to keep the service running as safely as possible.
There is a partial diversion of ambulances away from the hospital, but I have been told the hospital cannot instruct a full one because other hospitals are also under extreme pressure.
In Antrim Area Hospital they had 62 mostly elderly and frail patients needing to be admitted to the hospital this morning - the highest number ever requiring admission.
This diversion could go on for several hours.
It's almost like rallying the troops - when they put out a message like this, it really does bring all the health trusts round to work as a region, to work almost as one hospital.
It's also a way of saying to the public, only come to us if it is an emergency.