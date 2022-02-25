Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee among role models honoured
The creator of Bafta-nominated comedy Derry Girls is to receive an honorary degree from Ulster University (UU).
Lisa McGee is one of ten honorary graduates recognised for their "outstanding contributions".
Professor Rafael Bengoa, who led a review of the health service in NI, and Sky News journalist David Blevins are also being honoured.
UU's Prof Paul Bartholomew described the honorary graduates as "a source of inspiration to us all".
"We firmly believe it is important that our students have positive role models to whom they can look up to for inspiration; role models who are making a real difference in the world around them, whether locally or globally," he said.
Other recipients include retired Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry Ken Good, Dr Alastair Hamilton and golf consultant Wilma Erskine.
Hazelwood Integrated College Máire Thompson, Donegal businessman Patrick Doherty and construction company owner Brendan Kerr are also being recognised for their contributions to education, outstanding leadership and economic development .
They will receive their honours at a ceremony to officially install artist Dr Colin Davidson as the facility's sixth chancellor.
He succeeds actor James Nesbitt who has been chancellor since 2010.