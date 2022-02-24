Edward Meenan: Relative gives evidence at murder trial
The niece of Edward Meenan has said she saw two men now involved in her uncle's murder trial the day after his death.
Megan Meenan was giving evidence at the Londonderry Crown Court trial, sitting in Belfast, into the murder of Mr Meenan on 25 November 2018.
The 52-year-old's body was discovered in Creggan Street in Londonderry.
Ms Meenan told the court that the day after her uncle had been killed she had went to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry to collect a prescription.
Sean Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode and Ryan Walters, 22, with an address in Crossgar are charged with Mr Meenan's murder.
A third man, Derek Creswell, 29, of Kings Lane in Ballykelly in Derry, pleaded guilty to his murder last week.
During proceedings on Thursday, Ms Meenan was asked was she aware that her uncle was dead at the time she visited the hospital.
Ms Meenan replied that her family were aware that a body had been found and they "suspected the worst".
'Muttering and whispering'
The jury was told that when Ms Meenan went to hospital reception where she was told to wait, and then went to a seating area where she saw Mr Rodgers and Mr Creswell.
She said that they were "huddled" over a mobile phone and seemed to be trying a SIM card. She described Mr Creswell also going to ask for a phone charger.
The jury was told that another man joined them and said: "That was madness last night".
She said the men were "muttering and whispering".
Under cross examination from Sean Doherty QC, Ms Meenan said Mr Rodgers was wearing white trainers and she thought there was a "red stain" on one of the laces.
Ms Meenan was then shown CCTV footage from the hospital showing herself, Mr Rodgers and Mr Cresswell sitting in the waiting room.
The witness was shown footage of when she was called for her prescription and as the name Meenan was called out, Sean Rodgers could be seen looking around then putting his head in his hands.
The trial continues.