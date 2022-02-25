Ukraine invasion: NI man to 'stick it out' in Ukraine capital
A County Antrim man has vowed to "stick it out" in Kyiv with his wife for as long as possible as Russian troops advance on the Ukraine capital.
Fighting has intensified in the city with reports of explosions, gunfire and missile strikes.
Geoff Dowey, a retired businessman from Newtownabbey, said "the mood of the city changed dramatically on Thursday" as many citizens fled Kyiv.
He explained he would "play it by ear" as the situation unfolds.
Ukraine's army has been engaged in fierce battles close to Kyiv with Russian troops attempting to seize an airfield on the outskirts of the city.
Mr Dowey told BBC News NI he hoped the conflict would not descend into street fighting in the capital.
"So far for the people on the street in Kyiv, it's not actually affecting them that badly apart from the fear of what is going to happen," he told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme on Friday.
Living near the city centre, he said he awoke to the sound of air raid sirens from 07:00 local time.
"I don't think people believed that the Russians would actually do it.
"It's been sitting there like a festering boil for eight years on the border with the conflict in the two disputed areas in the east, so it's hard to judge."
Mr Dowey's wife, Tetiana, who is from the country, said the situation was "absolutely crazy".
"We don't want to leave Kyiv, we hope all will be good here in our city," she added.
Mr Dowey said he hoped the military action "will settle down" and avoid "all-out bloody street fighting" if it reached a point where Russia seized control of government offices and institutions.
'Tension and anxiety'
Irish citizens in Ukraine have been advised to shelter in a secure place following Russia's invasion of the country.
Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs has warned its citizens against moving around the country.
Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports there are 64 Irish citizens in Ukraine, down from 145 a week ago.
Tony Connelly, the Europe Editor for Irish broadcaster RTÉ, told Good Morning Ulster there was "increasing tension and anxiety" in Kyiv, with many people spending the night in the underground metro system.
Mr Connelly, who is from Northern Ireland, said he had spent the night in the basement of his hotel in Kyiv, where staff provided guests with duvets, pillows and bean bags.
Woken from sleep at 2am local by Radisson staff to return to the depths of -2. Another Russian air strike expected in Kyiv. They’ve provided us with duvets, pillows and (best part) bean bags— Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) February 25, 2022
He said air raid sirens indicated "Russian advance is continuing".
"There's certainly concern and speculation that Russia will try and encircle the capital today if possible,"
"There is a lot fighting going on and there was a lot of intense fighting yesterday."
"Yesterday there was heavy volumes of traffic leaving the city towards the west and that's likely to continue today," he explained.
"Clearly if the fighting is getting closer to the capital though it might make people think twice about leaving the city, and for that reason people may decide to stay indoors, stay in their shelters."
'Queuing up to fight'
Michael Baskin, who is Ukrainian and lives in Swords on the outskirts of Dublin, said his sister was among preparing to leave his home country.
"The Ukrainian government is making sure roads are free for the military and for civilians which may have to emigrate from immediate danger," he told BBC News NI.
"She is ready to leave her home - everything is packed, the car is fuelled."
When asked about Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for citizens to help defend the country, Mr Baskin said he is proud of those who are stepping up.
"We all understand some people are not able to fight, some people are not prepared to fight.
"But I know from speaking to people in Ukraine, in a small town, people have been queuing at the military office to sign up to the army.
"There's a ticket system in place and I have a distant relative who was there at 14:00 yesterday and he was (number) 1,700 in the queue.
"There were 1,700 men and women in front of him and there was a queue behind him as well."
'Maximum impact'
Dr Alexander Titov, a Queen's University Belfast professor who is from St Petersburg in Russia, assessed that the conflict could be "over within a week".
He said Russia's President Vladimir Putin "is not going to stop half way".
Dr Titov said most people in Russia "don't understand why it is happening and if it was really necessary".
"As we go on there will be more polarisation", he explained, adding that despite some protests in Russia he did not believe "there will be enough open resistance in Russia to really challenge Putin's view".
"He has burned all the bridges now, he is going for maximum impact."